FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Fire Department, City of Forney, and Emergency Services District (ESD) #6 hosted a hose uncoupling for a new interim Fire Station No. 3 and a wash-down and push-in of a new and recently delivered fire engine.
In partnership with ESD #6, the Forney Fire Department and the City of Forney has recently made improvements to the fire station at Windy Lane to house additional personnel and apparatus including a newly delivered fire engine.
"The hose uncoupling and new fire apparatus wash down/push-in ceremony symbolize the dedication and commitment of the Forney Fire Department to serving the community," read a statement from the City of Forney. "The City of Forney and the Forney Fire Department would like to express our gratitude to Mayor Jason Roberson and our City Council, former Mayor Amanda Lewis, City Manager Charles Daniels, and Assistant City Manager Karl Zook for their unwavering support."
"Their vision and leadership have been instrumental in making this project a reality."
Forney Mayor Jason Roberson was joined by Council members James Traylor, Sandi Primous, Zahnd Schlensker, former Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis, Forney Fire Department Chief Briggs, Deputy Fire Chief John Holcomb, other fire department personnel, ESD #6 Board President Ed Wilson and Commissioners Robert Schlebach and Mario Luna, as well as City of Forney representatives, and community members, among others, at the new interim facility, located at 12491 Windy Lane.
The hose uncoupling was held to signify the opening and continued partnership at the interim Fire Station No. 3 and the traditional wash-down and push-in ushered in the service of the new Forney Fire Department Engine No. 3.
Thanks were also given to Forney City Manager Charles Daniels, Assistant City Manager Karl Zook, CIP Manager Candy McQuiston, and partners for project management at Fitzpatrick Design Construction Services.
"Most importantly, we'd like to thank the community for their continued support. We look forward to utilizing this station to better serve our community!" concluded the statement.