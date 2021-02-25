FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District has announced a partnership with Kaufman County and the Terrell Fire Department to provide a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine location in the Forney area.
Kaufman County and the Terrell Fire Department had previously announced and established a COVID-19 vaccine HUB at the Trinity Valley Community College's Health Science Center located at 1551 State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell, formerly the location of the Renaissance Hospital.
“We have been working hard over the last several months to find ways to expand vaccine opportunities to our community," stated Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry in a press release Thursday night. "I am so proud that our health services team along with other staff members will be manning the drive thru to serve our community, county, and surrounding areas."
“We are so thankful for the partnership with Kaufman County, Emergency Operations teams, and the Terrell Fire Department," he said.
“The health and safety of our citizens during this ongoing pandemic is our top priority,” stated Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards. “I am excited we can provide additional locations to give access to more citizens of Kaufman County.”
The drive-thru location with be at North Forney High School, will begin operations on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and will serve as an additional location for those registered and assigned through the Kaufman County COVID-19 vaccination registration system.
“We are excited to partner with Kaufman County and the Terrell Fire Department to provide an additional location for more people to receive COVID vaccines during this critical time,” stated Forney ISD Health Services Director Stacie Brown.
The drive-thru location will be in the parking lot between the bus barn and the baseball and softball fields with entry from Windmill Farms Boulevard, as to not interfere with school-related traffic and activities.
Registration is through the Kaufman County website at www.kaufmancounty.net.