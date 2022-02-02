FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District is the latest district to announced a closure on Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather.
"Due to the forecasted inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 3, all Forney ISD campuses and offices will be closed tomorrow," read a statement from the district on Wednesday morning. "All extracurricular activities for this evening, Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3 are also cancelled."
"Some of the minutes will need to be recovered," according to the district. "At this time, Friday, March 4, which was scheduled to be an early release day, but will now be a full school day for students and staff to make up for the Feb. 3 closure."
"We hope everyone stays safe and warm."