FORNEY, Texas — A Forney resident was killed by a wrong-way driver on Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite on Sunday morning, according to the Mesquite Police Department.
At approximately 5:47 a.m., on March 13, 2022, the Mesquite Police Department and Mesquite Fire Department responded to a wrong-way, head-on collision in the 15300 block of IH 635 near La Prada Drive.
"Investigation revealed that a 2016 Dodge Charger was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a 2012 Toyota Highlander head-on," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the drivers of both vehicles were deceased. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota Highlander was identified by police as 41-year-old Halimatou Barry of Forney, Texas. The driver of the Dodge Charger has not been positively identified due to the extent of injuries sustained during the crash, according to police.
The Mesquite Police Department's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.
This crash is the 7th fatality crash in Mesquite in 2022, according to the department, which has resulted in 10 deaths. Last year, during the same period, there were three record fatality crashes which accounted for three deaths.
#BREAKING #DFWtraffic Dallas police attempt to stop a wrong-way driver. As the vehicle enters #Mesquite a fiery, deadly head-on crash occurs. All NB lanes of I-635 at Oates Dr closed as officers work this crash. Latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/IRX8cj01hV— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) March 13, 2022