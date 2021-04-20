KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Frost Advisory for Kaufman County, and much of north Texas, during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.
Additionally, portions of north Texas are under a Freeze Warning during the same time period, although, Kaufman County fell just shy of the warning boundaries, as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
As for the Frost Advisory, effective from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the NWS says temperatures will be as low as 33 degrees and will result in frost formation. That frost, according to the NWS, could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The same conditions are possible for those in the Freeze Warning area.
"Thunderstorm chances return across much of North and Central Texas Thursday night through Friday night," according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the NWS. "Severe weather will be possible, mainly Friday afternoon and evening."