FORNEY, Texas — A GoFundMe account is raising money for the family of a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy who was injured during a pursuit over the weekend.
According to the GoFundMe, the deputy, who has been in law enforcement for 8 years, was injured after falling from a high creek embankment during a police pursuit on March 16, 2023.
While originally diagnosed as a minor injury, several days following the pursuit, the deputy was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital for emergency surgery to relieve pressure in his leg due to compartment syndrome, according to Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson and the GoFundMe page.
"Unfortunately, we have found out this was not a minor injury as previously diagnosed," stated Johnson. "The Deputy had to be airlifted to a Dallas Hospital, and has already received 2 surgical procedures to release the swelling and pressure in his left leg. We are currently waiting for a possible third surgery."
The deputy is expected to undergo several other procedures in the coming week with a long recovery time anticipated, according to the GoFundMe, due to some of his leg muscle dying and having to be removed.
The deputy is married and a father of five children between the ages of 3 and 15 years old. He was the sole source of income for the family and wont be able to return to work during recovery, or perform off-duty jobs.
"This Deputy is only wanting to know, when can he go back to work," stated Johnson. "This is the type of dedication we have here with the Kaufman County Constables Pct 2 office and this community."
"Please keep the Deputy, his family, and the Kaufman County Constables Pct 2 office in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery."
To donate to the deputy's GoFundMe account, visit their page, here.