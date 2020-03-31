FORNEY, Texas — Texas Governor Abbott, in a press conference moments ago, issued an executive order limiting all Texas residents to activities and services to those identified as essential and the closure of both public and private schools for approximately a month.
The executive order limiting activities and services to those identified as essential will be effective until April 30, 2020, and, in the same, closes public and private schools until Monday, May 4, 2020, or unless otherwise extended or rescinded.
The statewide order overrides any local orders in so much as they meet the minimum regulations established in the order. Local jurisdictions may issue additional orders with more stringent regulations, according to Abbott.
Those in violation of the order are subject to a fine up to $1,000, 180 days in jail, or a mandatory quarantine order. The executive order is enforceable by any law enforcement officer in the state of Texas.
Abbott made a point of saying the executive order is not a shelter-in-place order requiring the immediate shelter of individuals in their current locations, nor a shelter-at-home order, because Texans would be allowed to continue to perform essential activities and services outside of their home but, under social distancing guidelines established by the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, for the purposes of Texas Executive Order GA-14, the following are considered “Essential Services”:
ADVISORY MEMORANDUM ON IDENTIFICATION OF ESSENTIAL CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS DURING COVID-19 RESPONSE
CISA Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Sectors:
- HEALTHCARE / PUBLIC HEALTH
- LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY, AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS
- FOOD AND AGRICULTURE
- ENERGY
- WATER AND WASTEWATER
- TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS
- PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES
- COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- OTHER COMMUNITY- OR GOVERNMENT-BASED OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
- CRITICAL MANUFACTURING
- HAZARDOUS MATERIALS
- FINANCIAL SERVICES
- CHEMICAL
- DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE
- COMMERCIAL FACILITIES
- RESIDENTIAL/SHELTER FACILITIES AND SERVICES
- HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.
Other services as approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.