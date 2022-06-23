FORNEY, Texas — A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of north Texas, including Kaufman County, until Friday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Heat Advisory remains in effect from noon today until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.
According to the NWS, temperatures up to 103 and heat index values up to 108 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, states the NWS.
There is also a slight thunderstorm chance east of the I-35 corridor late this afternoon with severe weather expected.
A cold front will arrive late Sunday and may result in scattered showers across parts of the region.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Thursday, June 23, 2022.
"Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned."
The NWS provided the following precautionary/preparedness actions regarding the Heat Advisory:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.