SCURRY, Texas — A horse and rider were struck and killed by a vehicle on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 on Sunday night.
The crash was reported at approximately 9:21 p.m. in the 7000 block of FM 148, which is located just southeast of the intersection of FM 1390.
The driver of a GMC Acadia was traveling northbound on FM 148 and two horses and accompanied riders were traveling southbound, Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford told inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
Bradford says the driver of the Acadia first saw one horse and rider near the right side of the roadway, swerved to miss them, and struck the second horse and rider near the middle of the roadway.
The horse and rider were confirmed deceased on scene, the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement officials confirm with inForney.com.
No other injuries were reported.
A justice of the peace has been requested at the scene.
inForney.com is awaiting additional details from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash. This is a developing story.