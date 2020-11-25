FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE [Nov. 25] A 14-year-old was arrested and charged overnight for unlawful carrying of a weapon and making a firearm accessible to a child after a reported "accidental" shooting on Tuesday evening at a Forney-area residence that left a one-year-old dead and a nine-year-old injured.
Authorities say the gun used in the shooting allegedly belonged to the 14-year-old, who was a neighbor to the siblings involved in the shooting.
Multiple law enforcement officials and neighbors have confirmed to inForney.com that the residence was a single-parent household. Reportedly, the parent left their three juvenile children unattended for an unknown amount of time to run an errand.
According to investigators, during the parent’s absence, the 14-year-old neighbor showed up with a loaded handgun and was invited in — what happened next remains under investigation.
A short time later the 9-year-old was found with a gunshot related injury that severed a finger and the infant perished due to a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
The 14-year-old was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; making a firearm accessible to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and was booked into the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence of the 14-year-old, who was not identified because of their age.
Child Protective Services has also launched an investigation into the incident, according to authorities.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL [Nov. 24] — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported "accidental" shooting inside a Forney-area residence which left a one-year-old child deceased and another child injured.
Just after 5 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms neighborhood just outside of the Forney city limits.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com a one-year-old female child was pronounced deceased at the scene and a nine-year-old male sibling was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with non-life threatening injuries.
Two CareFlite medical helicopters initially responded to the scene, landed at nearby Brown Middle School, and were later disregarded.
Police say three siblings and a neighbor child were at the residence at the time of the shooting. Police are interviewing the other two minor child who were present.
