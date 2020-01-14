KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioners have appointed Vanessa Brooks to serve the unexpired term as Precinct 4 Constable.
Her appointment signals the first time a female has served as a constable in Kaufman County, county officials confirmed Tuesday.
"Vanessa Brooks, Chief Deputy Constable for Kaufman County Precinct 4, has been leading the Constable duties since the untimely passing of Constable Chad Jones in June 2019," read a press release from the county.
Constable Brooks has been in law enforcement for 18 years and with Kaufman County Precinct 4 Constable’s office since 2006. She announced her candidacy for the office and will be on the ballot for the upcoming March primary.