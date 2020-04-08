KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday night, Kaufman County officials confirmed three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 19.
A local for the latest cases was not provided during Wednesday night's update.
During a Commissioners' Court meeting on Tuesday morning, County Health Officer Benjamin Brashear said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county that have gone unreported due to a lack of testing.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney — 11
- Terrell — 1
- Crandall — 1
- Scurry — 2
- Wills Point — 1
- Unknown — 3
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.