19

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday night, Kaufman County officials confirmed three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 19.

A local for the latest cases was not provided during Wednesday night's update.

During a Commissioners' Court meeting on Tuesday morning, County Health Officer Benjamin Brashear said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county that have gone unreported due to a lack of testing.

Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)

  • Forney — 11
  • Terrell — 1
  • Crandall — 1
  • Scurry — 2
  • Wills Point — 1
  • Unknown — 3

Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.