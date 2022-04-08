KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is recommending no outdoor burning this weekend due to a "Very High" forecast Fire Danger rating.
The rating is valid from Friday, April 8, 2022, until Sunday, April 10, 2022, according to the fire marshal's office.
"Please do your part and refrain from outdoor burning, grilling, hot work, dragging chains, or improperly discarding smoking materials," read a statement from the office.
On Friday, Kaufman County was bordering the highest rating of "Extreme" which many counties directly west were under, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
When possible to burn, visit the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's website for more information and resources on properly burning, here.