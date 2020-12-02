KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards is asking area residents to remain vigilant following CDC recommendations as a rising COVID-19 hospitalization rate threatens business capacity restrictions established in an order previously issued by Governor Greg Abbott.
Hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area E, the region Kaufman County falls within, has risen to 16.4% — above the 15% threshold established in Abbott's order.
If the hospitalization rate remains above the threshold for seven days, allowable occupancy of structures may be reduced from 75% to 50% until the hospitalization reduces below the threshold for another seven days, according to the order. The hospitalization rate has now been above the threshold for five days, according to Kaufman County.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which serves as the Public Health Authority for Kaufman County, there were 533 active cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County as of the December 1, 2020, reporting update. Since reporting began earlier this year, Kaufman County has recorded 4,900 positive cases and 83 COVID-19-related fatalities.
The total confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Trauma Service Region E was at 2,523, or 16.4%, as of DSHS' reporting update yesterday. Trauma Service Area E has been above the 15% threshold since November 27, 2020, or five days.
"Kaufman County needs to remain vigilant and follow the recommendations of the CDC," read a release from Judge Richards' office this morning.
Those CDC recommendations include:
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor your health daily