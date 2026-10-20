Cheri Kerley, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on October 17, 2026, on charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.Kerley was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:49 a.m. following the alleged incide...
Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges
Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Alleged Metal Theft
Cheri Kerley, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on October 17, 2026, on charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
Kerley was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:49 a.m. following the alleged incidents. The primary charge filed against her is burglary of a building, a felony offense. Additionally, she faces a charge of theft of material, specifically aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass valued at less than $20,000. Both charges were brought forward by the District Attorney’s Office of Kaufman.
According to official records, a surety bond of $25,000 was set for the burglary charge, and a separate surety bond of $25,000 was set for the theft charge. Total bail was set at $50,000. As of the time of booking, Kerley remained in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at the housing location identified as C1G-01.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name CHERI KERLEY
Age 45
Date of Birth 04-08-1981
Physical Description Height: 4'11", Weight: 120 lbs, Eyes: GRN, Hair: BLN
Booking Date October 17, 2026
Admit Time 11:49 AM
Housing Location C1G-01
Total Charges 2 Total Bond $50,000.00
Charges
Charge: BURGLARY OF BUILDING
Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 10-17-2026
Charge: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K
Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 10-17-2026