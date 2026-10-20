Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges

Cheri Kerley, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on October 17, 2026, on charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.Kerley was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:49 a.m. following the alleged incide...

Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges

Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Alleged Metal Theft

Cheri Kerley, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on October 17, 2026, on charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Kerley was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:49 a.m. following the alleged incidents. The primary charge filed against her is burglary of a building, a felony offense. Additionally, she faces a charge of theft of material, specifically aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass valued at less than $20,000. Both charges were brought forward by the District Attorney’s Office of Kaufman.

According to official records, a surety bond of $25,000 was set for the burglary charge, and a separate surety bond of $25,000 was set for the theft charge. Total bail was set at $50,000. As of the time of booking, Kerley remained in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at the housing location identified as C1G-01.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name CHERI KERLEY

Age 45

Date of Birth 04-08-1981

Physical Description Height: 4'11", Weight: 120 lbs, Eyes: GRN, Hair: BLN

Booking Date October 17, 2026

Admit Time 11:49 AM

Housing Location C1G-01

Total Charges 2 Total Bond $50,000.00

Charges

Charge: BURGLARY OF BUILDING

Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 10-17-2026

Charge: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K

Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 10-17-2026