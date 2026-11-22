Forney Community Park Set for Major Expansion with New Tennis and Pickleball Complex

Forney, TX - The City of Forney is set to invest $3.3 million into the future of local recreation, officially launching plans for a sprawling new tennis and pickleball complex at Forney Community Park. The project, which aims to transform 127,195 square feet of public land, signals a significant com...

Forney Community Park Set for Major Expansion with New Tennis and Pickleball Complex

Forney, TX - The City of Forney is set to invest $3.3 million into the future of local recreation, officially launching plans for a sprawling new tennis and pickleball complex at Forney Community Park. The project, which aims to transform 127,195 square feet of public land, signals a significant commitment to expanding athletic facilities for the rapidly growing Forney population.

Project Scope and Community Impact

Located at 241 S. Farm to Market 548, the new development will serve as a premier destination for racquet sports enthusiasts. The comprehensive construction plan includes the installation of dedicated tennis and pickleball courts, supported by state-of-the-art sports lighting to ensure usability during evening hours. Beyond the playing surfaces, the project scope features significant site improvements, including new vehicular and pedestrian concrete paving, expanded parking capacity, comprehensive storm drainage upgrades, and the addition of prefabricated pavilions for community gatherings.

While the project is a recreational investment rather than a commercial retail development, its impact on the local economy is notable. By enhancing the quality of life and providing high-demand amenities, the city continues to position Forney as an attractive destination for families. The project is expected to create several temporary construction jobs throughout the build phase, and the increased foot traffic to the park is anticipated to benefit nearby businesses along the FM 548 corridor.

Construction Timeline and Infrastructure Considerations

The city has slated the construction to begin on February 22, 2027, with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2027. This timeline allows for a robust development schedule that prioritizes site preparation and utility installation before the final court surfaces are laid.

As Forney continues to see rapid residential growth, residents have expressed valid concerns regarding local infrastructure. City planners have integrated the new parking lot and traffic flow improvements into the design to mitigate potential congestion on FM 548. By upgrading the existing site, the city aims to provide a more streamlined entry and exit process for park visitors, balancing the necessity of new amenities with the practical needs of the surrounding road network.

Growth and Development

This expansion arrives as the City of Forney continues to prioritize the "Forney Community Park" as a central hub for public life. By utilizing public funds to modernize this space, the city is addressing the growing demand for diverse outdoor activities. As the region expands, projects of this scale are essential for maintaining the community's character and providing residents with the modern facilities they expect. With Parkhill Smith & Cooper leading the design, the project is positioned to become a centerpiece of local recreation by late 2027.