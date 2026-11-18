Kaufman County Man Arrested on Aggravated Robbery Charge

Cody Ray Graham, 23, of Kaufman, was arrested on November 17, 2026, on charges of aggravated robbery, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Graham was taken into custody at 1:43 p.m. following an incident that resulted in multiple charges filed by bot...

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Aggravated Robbery Charge

Cody Ray Graham, 23, of Kaufman, was arrested on November 17, 2026, on charges of aggravated robbery, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Graham was taken into custody at 1:43 p.m. following an incident that resulted in multiple charges filed by both the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office and the Terrell Police Department. In addition to the primary charge of aggravated robbery, Graham faces counts of Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility (FMFR) and operating a vehicle with no or defective headlamps. According to official booking documents, the aggravated robbery charge carries a surety bond of $51,000.00. No bond has been set for the remaining traffic-related charges at this time. Graham is currently being held by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name Cody Ray Graham

Age 23

Date of Birth 11-21-2002

Physical Description Height: 5'05", Weight: 130 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Blond

Booking Date November 17, 2026

Admit Time 1:43 PM

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO

Total Charges 3

Total Bond $51,000.00

Charges