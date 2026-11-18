Cody Ray Graham, 23, of Kaufman, was arrested on November 17, 2026, on charges of aggravated robbery, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Graham was taken into custody at 1:43 p.m. following an incident that resulted in multiple charges filed by bot...
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Aggravated Robbery Charge
Cody Ray Graham, 23, of Kaufman, was arrested on November 17, 2026, on charges of aggravated robbery, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Graham was taken into custody at 1:43 p.m. following an incident that resulted in multiple charges filed by both the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office and the Terrell Police Department. In addition to the primary charge of aggravated robbery, Graham faces counts of Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility (FMFR) and operating a vehicle with no or defective headlamps. According to official booking documents, the aggravated robbery charge carries a surety bond of $51,000.00. No bond has been set for the remaining traffic-related charges at this time. Graham is currently being held by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record Details
Name Cody Ray Graham
Age 23
Date of Birth 11-21-2002
Physical Description Height: 5'05", Weight: 130 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Blond
Booking Date November 17, 2026
Admit Time 1:43 PM
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO
Total Charges 3
Total Bond $51,000.00
Charges
Charge: AGG ROBBERY
Bond: $51,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: District Attorney’s Office Kaufman
Offense Date: 11-17-2026
Charge: FMFR
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: Terrell PD
Offense Date: 11-17-2026
Charge: NO OR DEFECTIVE HEAD LAMPS
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: Terrell PD
Offense Date: 11-17-2026