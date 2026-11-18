Forney Community Rallies to Support Nearly 1,000 Local Children This Holiday Season

As the holiday season settles over Kaufman County, the spirit of generosity is once again defining the Forney community. Forney ISD has announced its continued collaboration with several local organizations to ensure that nearly 1,000 children in the district receive support and gifts through variou...

Forney Community Rallies to Support Nearly 1,000 Local Children This Holiday Season

As the holiday season settles over Kaufman County, the spirit of generosity is once again defining the Forney community. Forney ISD has announced its continued collaboration with several local organizations to ensure that nearly 1,000 children in the district receive support and gifts through various holiday assistance programs.

The initiative brings together the resources of CLife, REACH, the Forney Lions Club, and other community partners to facilitate the Angel Tree, Sharing Christmas, and Gift of Christmas programs. These long-standing efforts aim to provide holiday surprises for students and families who may need extra support during the winter months.

How to Participate

Residents interested in supporting these efforts can participate by adopting an angel. The district has streamlined the process, allowing community members to select a child to sponsor through an online portal. You can sign up to provide gifts by visiting bit.ly/2026Angels.

Organizers are requesting that donors provide unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or toys to fulfill the needs of the children on their list.

Drop-off Locations and Schedule

To ensure all donations are processed in time for the holidays, the district has scheduled three specific windows for gift drop-offs. Please note the following dates, times, and locations:

Friday, Dec. 11: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Education Center, 309 S. Bois D'Arc.

Friday, Dec. 11: 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Education Center, 309 S. Bois D'Arc.

Saturday, Dec. 12: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at The OC, 680 Innovation Blvd. (drop-offs will be accepted at the east side parking lot).

These programs serve as a vital reminder of the strength of the Forney community. By working alongside local nonprofit organizations, Forney ISD continues its commitment to supporting the well-being of its students both inside and outside the classroom.