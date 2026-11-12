Fatal Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 20 Claims Two Lives

Published: November 12, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Fatal Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 20 Claims Two Lives

TERRELL, TEXAS — The Terrell Police Department has released further details regarding the tragic multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 20 on November 11, 2026.On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Terrell Police Department began receiving urgent 9-1-1 calls re...

Fatal Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 20 Claims Two Lives

TERRELL, TEXAS — The Terrell Police Department has released further details regarding the tragic multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 20 on November 11, 2026.

Incident Overview

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Terrell Police Department began receiving urgent 9-1-1 calls reporting a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20, near mile marker 502. As officers were dispatched to intercept the vehicle, emergency dispatchers received additional reports indicating that a head-on collision had occurred.

Collision Details

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way in the inside westbound lane of Interstate 20. The Silverado first struck a 2023 Ford F-250, operated by Alfonso Zuniga of Terrell, Texas. Shortly thereafter, the Silverado collided head-on with a 2025 GMC Sierra, driven by Nicholas Landwermeyer of Tyler, Texas.

Following the impact, the Chevrolet Silverado became fully engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Authorities confirmed that both Mr. Landwermeyer and the driver of the Silverado were pronounced deceased at the scene. Both remains have been transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. The identity of the Silverado driver is currently pending official confirmation.

Mr. Zuniga, the driver of the Ford F-250, sustained only minor injuries during the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Crash investigators with the Terrell Police Department are conducting a thorough review to determine the circumstances that led to this fatal event. The department is requesting assistance from the public; any individuals who witnessed the crash or possess video footage or relevant information are encouraged to contact Officer B. Garza or Officer H. Martinez at the Terrell Police Department.

This incident remains under active investigation. Officials have stated that further information will be released as it becomes available.

Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragic accident.

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