Forney housing market slows in October as sales fall and buyers gain ground

An early October report shows a lower median sale price and longer selling times, with available homes outpacing purchases.FORNEY, Texas — Homebuyers gained significant ground in Forney's housing market throughout October as sales activity cooled, median sale prices dipped, and properties remained o...

An early October report shows a lower median sale price and longer selling times, with available homes outpacing purchases.

FORNEY, Texas — Homebuyers gained significant ground in Forney's housing market throughout October as sales activity cooled, median sale prices dipped, and properties remained on the market for longer durations, according to recent data derived from local MLS listings.

Ten Twenty Realty's Forney market report, which tracks data through October 31, recorded 79 sales, a decline from the 103 sales reported in the previous month. During the same period, the median sale price fell 5.7% to $329,900. It is important to note that these figures represent listings displayed on the brokerage's website rather than a verified census of every home sold within Forney city limits.

More homes competing for buyers

The report highlights an increase in supply, with 740 active listings—a 2.9% rise from the previous month—and 298 new listings entering the market. The average time a home spent on the market climbed to 102 days, an increase of 17.2%.

Inventory levels currently sit at 9.4 months. This metric estimates how long the available supply would take to sell at the current pace of transactions; it is not a prediction of how long any individual property will remain on the market. Collectively, these figures signal a shift toward a market where sellers face stiffer competition and buyers enjoy more time to evaluate their options.

A lower median is not every home's price cut

While the median sale price decreased, it is crucial to understand that this reflects the middle sale price in the reported sample, not an across-the-board 5.7% drop in value for every home in Forney. Shifts in the composition of sold homes—including variations in size, age, location, and price tier—can influence the median figure.

Furthermore, the median does not indicate how much buyers successfully negotiated off original asking prices. Ten Twenty’s report did not provide a sale-to-list ratio, citing a lack of sufficient data.

A separate snapshot also favors buyers

A Nov. 1 market snapshot from Konda Real Estate, based on NTREIS data delivered through Trestle, corroborates the trend, classifying Forney as a buyer’s market. Their data reported 935 active listings and 105 sales over the preceding 30 days, with 8.9 months of inventory.

Because these reports utilize different windows of time and listing coverage, they should not be combined. Additionally, Konda’s displayed prices for sold homes reflect listing prices rather than final closing prices.

For sellers, the current market is defined by the competition of available homes. While recent comparable sales help establish a baseline, active listings dictate the alternatives buyers have. For purchasers, this broader selection creates leverage to negotiate better terms, though the strength of any offer remains dependent on the specific property, its condition, and the level of competing interest.

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