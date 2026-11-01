Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 19-Year-Old on Sexual Assault Charge

Published: November 1, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 19-Year-Old on Sexual Assault Charge

Joseph Omar Valdez, 19, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, October 29, 2026, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. According to official jail records, the arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an incident reported on the same day....

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 19-Year-Old on Sexual Assault Charge

Joseph Omar Valdez, 19, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, October 29, 2026, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. According to official jail records, the arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an incident reported on the same day. Valdez was taken into custody at 6:10 a.m. and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County detention facility. He is currently being held in housing location C1C-01. The primary charge against Valdez is sexual assault of a child, a serious felony offense. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is serving as both the arresting and charging agency in this matter. Total bail for the suspect was set at $100,000, which has been filed as a surety bond. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Details

Name JOSEPH OMAR VALDEZ

Age 19 Date of Birth 05-20-2007

Physical Description Height: 5 06, Weight: 130 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date October 29, 2026

Admit Time 6:10 AM

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN - TX1290000

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $100,000.00

Charges

Charge: SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD Bond: $100,000.00 (Surety Bond) Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN Offense Date: 10-29-2026

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