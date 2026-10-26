Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning Regarding Impersonation Scam

Published: October 26, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning Regarding Impersonation Scam

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a recent surge in fraudulent activity involving individuals posing as law enforcement officers. According to department officials, scammers are actively impersonating personnel, including an individual using the name Sergeant Stanley. Thes...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning Regarding Impersonation Scam

Authorities Urge Residents to Remain Vigilant Against Phone Fraud

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a recent surge in fraudulent activity involving individuals posing as law enforcement officers. According to department officials, scammers are actively impersonating personnel, including an individual using the name Sergeant Stanley. These callers are employing sophisticated tactics to gain the trust of their victims. In several reported instances, the scammers have utilized technology to spoof the official phone number and office address of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. By making the call appear to originate from a legitimate government source, the perpetrators attempt to create a false sense of authority and urgency.

The Threat of Spoofing and Artificial Intelligence

Law enforcement officials warn that modern scammers are increasingly leveraging advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to mimic the voices and professional demeanor of officers. This creates a convincing facade that can easily deceive unsuspecting residents. The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand personal information, bank details, or payments over the phone. If a caller requests money or sensitive data, it is a clear indicator of fraudulent activity.

How to Protect Yourself

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, officials advise the following steps to ensure your security: * Hang up immediately if you have any doubt regarding the caller's identity. * Do not provide personal information or transfer funds to individuals you cannot verify. * Contact the Sheriff’s Office directly using a verified, publicly listed phone number to confirm whether the caller was, in fact, an employee. The Sheriff’s Office has released audio recordings of these interactions on their official social media channels to help the public recognize the tactics used by these scammers. You can listen to an example of these deceptive calls on the official Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Community members are encouraged to share this information with friends, family, and neighbors to help prevent others from falling victim to these schemes. By staying informed and skeptical of unsolicited calls, residents can work together to protect the integrity of the community.

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