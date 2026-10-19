Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where

Published: October 19, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where

FORNEY, TX — As the political landscape in Texas gears up for the 2026 Gubernatorial and Joint Election, the opportunity to cast your ballot early is officially underway. Starting today, October 19, Kaufman County voters can head to the polls to make their voices heard ahead of Election Day.

Early voting by personal appearance runs from Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 30. During this period, registered voters have the flexibility to cast their ballots at designated polling locations across Kaufman County, providing a convenient alternative to the potential lines and rush of Election Day.

Early Voting Dates and Times

  • October 19 - 23 (Monday - Friday): 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

  • October 24 (Saturday): 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

  • October 25 (Sunday): 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

  • October 26 - 30 (Monday - Friday): 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Early Voting Locations in Kaufman County

Voters may cast their ballots at any of the following designated early voting locations:

  • Kaufman County Library (Main Location): 3790 S. Houston Street, Kaufman, TX 75142 (Community Room)

  • Forney Sub Courthouse: 200 E. Main Street, Forney, TX 75126 (Court Room)

  • Terrell Sub Courthouse: 408 E. College Street, Terrell, TX 75160 (Training Center)

  • Kemp Sub Courthouse: 103 N. Main Street, Kemp, TX 75143 (Court Room)

  • Crandall/Combine Community Center: 500 W. Lewis, Crandall, TX 75114 (Community Room)

  • Keith Bell Opportunity Center: 680 Innovation Blvd., Forney, TX 75126 (Vestibule/Rm. 1302)

Important Election Information

The upcoming election, scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, will feature critical races, including the Texas governorship, as well as various joint elections determined by specific precincts.

For those interested in voting by mail, please note that the deadline for the Kaufman County Elections Department to receive an application for a ballot by mail is Friday, October 23. Please note that the deadline to register or update voter status for this election was October 5.

Voters are strongly encouraged to review sample ballots before heading to the polls to familiarize themselves with the candidates and local issues. Sample ballots and comprehensive location lists are available on the Kaufman County Elections website.

Learn More

Whether you choose to vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, your participation is a vital component of shaping the future of Texas and your local community.

Related Articles

Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street
Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 f...

October 14, 2026 Read More
Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney
Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A child was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Emergency personnel from the Forney Police Department, the Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to the 1100 block of Flamingo ...

October 13, 2026 Read More
Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges
Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Madison Rae Alexander, 26, was arrested on October 10, 2026, on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or greater, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 2 Forney at...

October 11, 2026 Read More
Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart
Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

For those looking to add a loyal and affectionate member to their family, the Forney Animal Shelter has introduced its Animal of the Week: a nine-year-old dog named Gretchen who is currently waiting for her forever home. Gretchen’s recent history is one of resilience. When she arrived at the shelter...

October 11, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation
Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

FORNEY, Texas — The musical heartbeat of Forney Independent School District is ringing louder than ever this week as the district celebrates a major national achievement. Corey Graves, the band director at Themer Middle School, has been named a three-time recipient of the CMA Foundation award, solid...

October 9, 2026 Read More
Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond
Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney residents will head to the polls this November to determine the future of the city’s public infrastructure. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters will decide the fate of Proposition A, a $49.5 million general obligation bond proposal intended to fund the construction of a combined municipal li...

October 7, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×