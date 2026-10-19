Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where

FORNEY, TX — As the political landscape in Texas gears up for the 2026 Gubernatorial and Joint Election, the opportunity to cast your ballot early is officially underway. Starting today, October 19, Kaufman County voters can head to the polls to make their voices heard ahead of Election Day.

Early voting by personal appearance runs from Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 30. During this period, registered voters have the flexibility to cast their ballots at designated polling locations across Kaufman County, providing a convenient alternative to the potential lines and rush of Election Day.

Early Voting Dates and Times

October 19 - 23 (Monday - Friday): 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 24 (Saturday): 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 25 (Sunday): 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

October 26 - 30 (Monday - Friday): 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Early Voting Locations in Kaufman County

Voters may cast their ballots at any of the following designated early voting locations:

Kaufman County Library (Main Location): 3790 S. Houston Street, Kaufman, TX 75142 (Community Room)

Forney Sub Courthouse: 200 E. Main Street, Forney, TX 75126 (Court Room)

Terrell Sub Courthouse: 408 E. College Street, Terrell, TX 75160 (Training Center)

Kemp Sub Courthouse: 103 N. Main Street, Kemp, TX 75143 (Court Room)

Crandall/Combine Community Center: 500 W. Lewis, Crandall, TX 75114 (Community Room)

Keith Bell Opportunity Center: 680 Innovation Blvd., Forney, TX 75126 (Vestibule/Rm. 1302)

Important Election Information

The upcoming election, scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, will feature critical races, including the Texas governorship, as well as various joint elections determined by specific precincts.

For those interested in voting by mail, please note that the deadline for the Kaufman County Elections Department to receive an application for a ballot by mail is Friday, October 23. Please note that the deadline to register or update voter status for this election was October 5.

Voters are strongly encouraged to review sample ballots before heading to the polls to familiarize themselves with the candidates and local issues. Sample ballots and comprehensive location lists are available on the Kaufman County Elections website.

Learn More

Whether you choose to vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, your participation is a vital component of shaping the future of Texas and your local community.