Major Upgrades Coming to Forney Walmart: Expansion and Modernization Project Announced

Published: November 1, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Major Upgrades Coming to Forney Walmart: Expansion and Modernization Project Announced

Forney, TX - A significant investment is on the horizon for one of the city’s primary retail hubs, as plans have been finalized for a major remodel and expansion of the Walmart located at 802 E. US Highway 80. With an estimated investment of $1.8 million, this project aims to modernize the existing ...

Major Upgrades Coming to Forney Walmart: Expansion and Modernization Project Announced

Forney, TX - A significant investment is on the horizon for one of the city’s primary retail hubs, as plans have been finalized for a major remodel and expansion of the Walmart located at 802 E. US Highway 80. With an estimated investment of $1.8 million, this project aims to modernize the existing facility, enhancing the shopping experience for local residents and reinforcing the site’s role as a cornerstone of Forney’s commercial corridor.

Project Scope and Expansion Details

The development, spearheaded by the Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, focuses on both interior and exterior improvements to the existing 186,715-square-foot facility. The project is set to remodel roughly 7,783 square feet of the current space while adding a 9,860-square-foot expansion. This construction will breathe new life into the property, ensuring that the facility remains equipped to handle the growing consumer demand in our rapidly expanding city.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Beyond the physical upgrades, this project represents a continued commitment to the Forney economy. While the remodel is expected to support numerous construction-related jobs throughout the spring and summer of 2027, the long-term impact lies in the sustained operational employment and the increased tax base generated by a modernized facility. As Forney continues to see an influx of new families, this investment ensures that essential retail services can scale alongside our population growth.

Timeline and Infrastructure Considerations

Construction is slated to begin on April 11, 2027, with an anticipated completion date of July 29, 2027. Given the location along the high-traffic corridor of US Highway 80, residents are naturally keeping a close eye on how this construction will affect daily commutes. While retail renovations typically have a smaller footprint than roadway infrastructure projects, the increased construction traffic will necessitate caution from local drivers. City officials and developers are expected to coordinate on traffic management strategies to ensure that the flow of commerce remains uninterrupted during the three-month construction window.

A Growing Community

This project is the latest in a series of developments transforming the US Highway 80 corridor. By choosing to expand and upgrade the existing footprint rather than relocating, Walmart is signaling long-term confidence in the Forney market. While the rapid pace of development in our city often brings concerns regarding infrastructure and traffic, these upgrades are a necessary component of keeping pace with the demands of a modern, growing community. As we approach the 2027 start date, the city remains focused on balancing this exciting commercial growth with the need for thoughtful, sustainable planning.

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