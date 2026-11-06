Zaxby’s Brings Southern Hospitality to Kaufman with New Location

KAUFMAN — The culinary landscape of Kaufman County is set to grow this month as Zaxby’s, the popular Georgia-based chicken chain, officially brings its first location to the city of Kaufman. Located at 2204 S. Washington St., the new restaurant is scheduled to open its doors on November 9, marking a...

Zaxby’s Brings Southern Hospitality to Kaufman with New Location

KAUFMAN — The culinary landscape of Kaufman County is set to grow this month as Zaxby’s, the popular Georgia-based chicken chain, officially brings its first location to the city of Kaufman. Located at 2204 S. Washington St., the new restaurant is scheduled to open its doors on November 9, marking a significant addition to the area’s expanding retail and dining corridor.

Economic Impact and Community Growth

The arrival of Zaxby’s is more than just a new place to grab lunch; it represents a tangible investment in the local economy. Owned and operated by DFW-area locals Adam Faust and GCT Franchising, the project is slated to create 60 new jobs for Kaufman residents. As the region continues to experience rapid growth, the addition of these positions provides vital employment opportunities for local job seekers.

“This opening means so much to me and our entire team,” said Jacob Riley, Director of Franchise Operations. “We’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome Kaufman has already shown us, and we’re excited to build lasting relationships, create opportunities, and truly become part of this community.”

The franchise team has already integrated itself into the local business ecosystem by joining the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce, with plans to partner with area schools and organizations to support the community.

Facility Features and Traffic Considerations

The new 3,254-square-foot facility is designed to balance convenience with a comfortable dining experience. The building offers seating for 56 guests, alongside a dedicated drive-thru lane intended to streamline service for commuters. While the development adds a modern amenity to the S. Washington Street corridor, residents should anticipate increased traffic in the immediate vicinity during the initial opening weeks.

In addition to traditional service, the location will feature digital-first options, including curbside pickup and pre-ordering via the Zaxby’s app and website, as well as delivery through major third-party platforms like DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate its debut in Kaufman, Zaxby’s will host a grand opening event on November 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The community is invited to join the festivities, which will include a DJ, a photo booth, and a raffle featuring prizes such as a television and a bicycle. For early arrivals, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free Big Zax Snak®. Attendees can also test their luck at a “Spin to Win” wheel, with top prizes including a “deck of deals” that provides free weekly offers for an entire year.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s has grown to over 1,000 locations across 22 states. Recognized as the 2025 “Transformational Brand of the Year” by QSR Magazine, the company continues to expand its footprint across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and beyond. For those interested in career opportunities at the new Kaufman location, information can be found on the company’s official hiring portals or via their website at zaxbys.com.

*** Are you a new business opening in Kaufman County? Reach out to inForney.com to share your development news with the community.