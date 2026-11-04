Democrats win first Kaufman County races this century, flipping two Precinct 2 offices

Published: November 4, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Democrats win first Kaufman County races this century, flipping two Precinct 2 offices

FORNEY, Texas — In a historic shift for Kaufman County politics, Democrats secured their first local election victories of the 21st century on Tuesday. Shree Henderson and Marcus Henderson successfully unseated Republican incumbents in two key Precinct 2 races, marking a significant breakthrough for...

FORNEY, Texas — In a historic shift for Kaufman County politics, Democrats secured their first local election victories of the 21st century on Tuesday. Shree Henderson and Marcus Henderson successfully unseated Republican incumbents in two key Precinct 2 races, marking a significant breakthrough for the party in the Forney area.

A Historic Electoral Shift

The results represent a major turning point for local Democrats, as the party successfully flipped both the county commissioner and the justice of the peace offices serving the Forney vicinity. These victories effectively end a Democratic drought in Kaufman County local elections that has spanned more than a quarter-century.

Commissioner and Justice of the Peace Results

In the race for Precinct 2 county commissioner, Shree Henderson defeated incumbent Skeet Phillips. According to final election results, Henderson garnered 9,692 votes (54.53%) compared to Phillips’ 8,083 votes (45.47%). Henderson secured the seat with a decisive 1,609-vote margin, or 9.06 percentage points, out of 17,775 total votes cast.

Simultaneously, in the Precinct 2 justice of the peace contest, Marcus Henderson defeated incumbent Amy M. Tarno. Marcus Henderson received 9,572 votes (53.62%) against Tarno’s 8,279 votes (46.38%). With 17,851 total votes cast, Henderson won by a margin of 1,293 votes, or 7.24 percentage points.

Impact on Local Governance

Shree Henderson’s victory grants Democrats a seat on the Kaufman County Commissioners Court, placing her at the center of critical decisions regarding county infrastructure, budget allocation, and public services for a rapidly expanding community.

Marcus Henderson will now preside over the Precinct 2 justice court. As noted by Kaufman County’s official office description, the role encompasses a variety of judicial duties, including presiding over civil, criminal, and traffic cases, as well as managing warrants and inquests.

Momentum Builds at the Ballot Box

The outcome follows clear signs of increased Democratic engagement throughout the election cycle. As previously reported by InForney, early voting data indicated that voters identifying as Democrats were turning out in higher numbers than Republicans in Precinct 2, which includes the Forney area and a portion of Heath.

Tuesday’s results successfully transitioned that pre-election momentum into official office-holding, securing a historic milestone for Kaufman County Democrats.

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