Terrell K9 Unit Assists in Major Narcotics Seizure in Van Zandt County

Published: November 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Terrell K9 Unit Assists in Major Narcotics Seizure in Van Zandt County

A routine traffic stop in neighboring Van Zandt County turned into a significant law enforcement operation last week, resulting in the removal of a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a firearm from the streets. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Terrell Police Department’s K9 unit played a vi...

Terrell K9 Unit Assists in Major Narcotics Seizure in Van Zandt County

A routine traffic stop in neighboring Van Zandt County turned into a significant law enforcement operation last week, resulting in the removal of a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a firearm from the streets. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Terrell Police Department’s K9 unit played a vital role in the discovery of the cache.

The Traffic Stop

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Terrell Police Officer M. Anders and his K9 partner, Drake, were assisting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, K9 Drake conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and provided a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

Following the alert, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search yielded a substantial amount of illicit substances, including:

  • Approximately 93 grams of suspected cocaine

  • Approximately 18 pounds of marijuana

  • Approximately 43 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

  • Approximately 33.5 pounds of suspected THC products

  • Approximately 400 grams of suspected DMT

  • Approximately $11,000 in U.S. currency

  • One firearm

Charges Filed

Following the discovery, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The individual faces a series of serious charges, including multiple counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, money laundering, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon. The suspect also faces charges related to the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Interagency Cooperation

The Terrell Police Department stated that this operation serves as a clear example of the importance of collaboration between local and state law enforcement agencies. Officials emphasized that the specialized training of K9 units like Drake remains a critical tool in intercepting illegal drugs before they reach the local community.

The Terrell Police Department continues to work alongside regional partners to maintain public safety across Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. For further information regarding this case, members of the media may contact Mary Hauger, the Communications Manager and Public Information Officer for the Terrell Police Department, at 469-474-2709 or via email at mhauger@terrelltx.gov.

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