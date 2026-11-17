New Freestanding Emergency Room Coming to Victory Shops Development in Forney

Forney, TX - Healthcare access in Forney is set to expand significantly as plans move forward for a new TotalCare ER facility. Located within the growing Victory Shops development at 610 N FM 548, this project represents a $1.65 million investment into the city’s medical infrastructure, bringing cri...

New Freestanding Emergency Room Coming to Victory Shops Development in Forney

Forney, TX - Healthcare access in Forney is set to expand significantly as plans move forward for a new TotalCare ER facility. Located within the growing Victory Shops development at 610 N FM 548, this project represents a $1.65 million investment into the city’s medical infrastructure, bringing critical emergency services closer to home for local residents.

Expanding Healthcare Access on the FM 548 Corridor

The new facility will occupy a 6,597-square-foot space within the existing Victory Shops shell building. As Forney continues to see rapid residential growth, the addition of a freestanding emergency room is a vital step in ensuring that the community’s medical needs are met without the commute to neighboring cities. The project is being developed by Victory Shops Forney East LLC and features design work by Rawls Culver Architecture.

Timeline and Economic Impact

Construction on the tenant finish-out is slated to begin on December 1, 2026, with an estimated completion date of December 1, 2027. Beyond the immediate benefit of improved healthcare accessibility, the facility is expected to provide a boost to the local economy. While exact staffing numbers are pending final recruitment phases, facilities of this scale typically bring a variety of high-skilled medical and administrative jobs to the area, further cementing the FM 548 corridor as a burgeoning hub for professional services.

Addressing Growth and Infrastructure

The arrival of TotalCare ER highlights the ongoing transformation of the FM 548 corridor, an area that has seen a steady transition from undeveloped land to a dense mix of retail, office, and service-oriented businesses. For many Forney residents, this growth is a double-edged sword. While the convenience of having emergency services nearby is a major community win, the increased density brings renewed attention to regional traffic patterns.

City planners and developers continue to monitor the impact of these commercial additions on local roadways. As the Victory Shops development continues to fill out, residents have expressed a strong desire for infrastructure improvements to keep pace with the influx of new businesses. The city remains focused on balancing this necessary commercial expansion with the long-term goal of maintaining efficient traffic flow and safety for the neighborhoods surrounding the FM 548 corridor.

As the project moves from the registration phase to active construction, residents can look forward to a more robust medical landscape in Forney by the end of 2027.