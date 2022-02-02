KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Several Kaufman County school districts, local governments, and other business/centers have announced closures as a winter storm bears down on North Texas.
Kaufman County remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m on Thursday.
The Forney Independent School District (ISD), Kaufman ISD, and Terrell ISD have all announced closures for Thursday, February 3, 2022. Each district said they would re-evaulate the conditions to make a decision on any potential closures on Friday.
Kemp ISD and Scurry-Rosser ISD announced they would be closed on Thursday and Friday.
All Trinity Valley Community College campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Kaufman Christian School will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Crandall ISD had not made an announcement, as of press time on Wednesday.
All Kaufman County Senior Citizens Centers will be closed on Thursday. Shelf-stable meals had been delivered in preparation for the inclement weather.
The City of Forney offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. In case of any water emergency, Public Works can be reached at the Forney Police Department's non-emergency line at (972) 552-6625.
City of Kaufman City Hall will be closed on Thursday. Kaufman Public Works can be contacted at )972) 962-8007.
The COVID testing site at 550 Industrial will be closed Thursday and Friday. Testing is tentatively scheduled to resume on Saturday, depending on road conditions.
The Literacy Depot's Open House in Terrell has been postponed until February 17.
The City of Crandall has established warming stations at the City Courthouse, First Baptist Church, and Central Baptist Church. For questions, contact City Hall at (972) 427-3771.