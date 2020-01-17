KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County will host a seized gun sale next Thursday, January 23, 2020.
The sale will be held at the Kaufman County Courthouse South Campus located at 3001 South Washington Street in Kaufman, Texas, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The auction, which is cash only, will include 18 guns which were seized for unpaid property tax Pursuant to Section 33.22 of the Texas Property Tax Code by tax warrant.
All the guns will be offered as a single lot with an opening bid of $7,500, plus a transfer fee of $20 per buyer.
If no minimum bid is received on the initial total lot, the guns will be auctioned individually.
Background checks and ATF transfers will be completed at the close of sale.
These guns are to be sold:
- Remington 700 .222
- Reminton 700 7mm Mag
- Remington .243
- Reminton .30-06
- Ruger .270
- Ruger M77
- Ruger.22-.250
- Ruger .243
- Ruger .30-06
- Winchester 94 .30-30
- Benelli 12 ga.
- Stevens 12 ga.
- Winchester 12 ga.
- Remington 12 ga.
- Glock 9mm
- Springfield .45
- Beretta 9mm
- CZ100 9mm
For more information, email wade.gent@lgbs.com