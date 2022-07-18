KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Fire danger will be at critical levels on Tuesday as winds increase and the hot temperatures and low humidity continue, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
A Red Flag Warning was issued for all of north and central Texas, including Kaufman County, from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, an Excessive Heat Warning was issued effective until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
"Please do our local fire fighters a favor, many of whom are volunteers," says the NWS of avoiding any activities which may start a fire. "No one wants to be outside in this heat, but imagine having to wear protective fire fighting equipment too."
The NWS warns of littering cigarettes, being extra cautious with outside grilling, checking to make sure tow chains aren't dragging and causing sparks, and waiting to do brush clearing.
In regard to the Red Flag Warning, winds are expected to be southward 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour and a relative humidity as low as 12 percent with temperatures ranging from 103 to 112 degrees.
"Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly," states the NWS. "Any activities that could start a wildfire should be avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be unlawful in some counties."
"A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office."
In regard to the Excessive Heat Warning, the NWS is advising area residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and to check on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1."