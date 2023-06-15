FORNEY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Tornado Watch for north Texas, including Kaufman County, until 10 p.m. on June 15, 2023.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two can`t be ruled out.
Additionally, heat index values greater than 105 are ongoing across portions of North and Central Texas and may lead to heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken.
Additional storms will be possible Saturday evening and overnight.
The Heat Advisory will continue into the weekend, signifying the continued threat for heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken. Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working outside.
As severe weather continues to impact north Texas, STAY WEATHER AWARE.