KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman Independent School District (ISD) police officer Adam Wall was presented with a Meritorious Service Award for his efforts preventing a fleeing suspect from entering a school zone last month.
On April 11, 2022, 37-year-old Dusty Ennis Lee Collier of Dallas, Texas, led police on a chase and was ultimately arrested following a brief standoff on U.S. Highway 175. Collier was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with previous convictions and driving while intoxicated, 2nd.
At the time, the Kaufman Police Department heralded the Kaufman ISD Police Department's quick response that kept Collier from entering the school zone by the Kaufman Jr. High and Kaufman High School campuses on South Houston Street.
During the last Kaufman ISD School Board meeting, Wall was surprised by Kaufman ISD Police Department Chief Chip Krieger and City of Kaufman City Police Department Chief Les Edwards with the Meritorious Service Award.
"Officer Wall quickly responded and positioned his patrol vehicle in the insertion to keep the reckless driver from entering the school zone by the Jr. High and High School on South Houston Street. The suspect was determined highly intoxicated and taken to the hospital prior to his booking".
"The Kaufman ISD Police Department is very grateful to have Officer Wall as a part of our department and for his dedicated service to our students, staff and community of Kaufman," read a statement from the department.