KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman man was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash, which also left two others injured, early Friday morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, in the 9100 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 in the College Mound area of eastern Kaufman County.
A 1998 Mercury was traveling northbound on FM 429 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, it veered off the roadway, struck a barrow ditch, and struck a utility pole, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
The driver and rear passenger were transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
The front passenger, identified by police as 41-year-old Curtis McClane of Kaufman, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Bradford says the crash investigation remains ongoing.