KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman Police Department Chief Dana Whitaker is hanging up his duty belt after nearly 50 years of public service.
Family, friends, colleagues, and community members celebrated Whitaker's retirement during a ceremony on March 31, 2022, in which Whitaker thanked his wife, Diana, for her lifelong support of his career in law enforcement.
"Chief Whitaker dedicated 11 1/2 years to the City of Kaufman Police Department, for which we are extremely grateful," read a statement from the City of Kaufman.
Prior to joining the Kaufman Police Department, Whitaker spent 38 years with the Dallas Police Department, ultimately leading their Intelligence Unit.
Whitaker joined the Kaufman Police Department as a sergeant and, in November 2013, was selected among three finalist to lead the department as its chief in wake of then-Chief Chris Aulbaugh's move to the Coppell Police Department.
“He brings a wealth of experience to the job after retiring from the Dallas Police Department as head of their Intelligence Unit,” former City of Kaufman City Manager Curtis Snow told inForney.com in 2013, at the time of his appointment to chief. “We are fortunate to be able to obtain such a high quality Police Officer to lead us through our changing times.”
State Representative Keith Bell attended the ceremony and presented Whitaker with a flag which was flown over the Texas State Capitol.
"Today we celebrated a great career in the retirement of Kaufman PD Chief Dana Whitaker! Almost 50 years as a public servant at DPD and KPD keeping our families safe," stated Bell. "Thanks Chief Whitaker for your service, leadership, sacrifice and friendship!"
Following Whitaker's retirement, on April 1, 2022, Captain Les Edwards was sworn in as Interim Chief of Police to fill the role as the city's top cop until a permanent replacement is selected.
"We are confident in Interim Chief of Police Edwards' ability to maintain efficient operations and greatly appreciate his willingness to accept the duties and responsibilities," read a statement from the City of Kaufman of Edward's appointment.