KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from multiple local and state agencies are in their second day of working to contain the King Creek Fire near Kemp.
According to an earlier update today from the Texas A&M Forest Forest Service, the fire has reached an estimated 460 acres with 75% containment.
With assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service, fire officials were able to utilize fire fighting-capable fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to target water drops to secure containment lines and mitigate hotspots.
The fire is generally located near County Road 4061 in between Kemp and Grays Prairie — near Soil Conservation Service Sites 70r and 71r.
According to the Kemp Fire Department, one firefighter was treated yesterday for heat-related injury. No structures were threatened and no civilians were injured.
Fire operations under the direction of the Texas A&M Forest Service resumed Monday morning and are expected to continue until approximately 10 p.m.
In addition to the Kemp Fire Department, mutual aid partners which responded to the fire included, but are not limited to, the Mabank Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, Scurry Fire Department, College Mound Fire Department, Rosser Fire Department, Crandall Fire Department, Pct. 4 Road and Bridge which sent out a maintainer, and CareFlite which dedicate two ambulances for scene standby.