FORNEY, Texas — Former Forney Police Chief Mica Lunt will not return as the city’s top cop inForney.com has confirmed today.
Interim Forney City Manager Charles Daniels informed Lunt on Friday that he would not be welcomed back as the chief according to city hall sources. Lunt confirmed the decision with inForney.com.
The action comes just three days after newly sworn in Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis said she and a majority of council have recommended that Daniels re-instate Chief Lunt.
"Former Chief Mica Lunt will be greatly missed, and I want to thank him personally and on behalf of our city for his good and faithful service. Please join me in praying for him and his family in this difficult time in their lives. I am greatly saddened at losing him," Lewis tells inForney.com.
"I was hoping for his re-instatement, but I know that our interim City Manager, Charles Daniels took this decision very seriously, with thorough input from all relevant parties," Lewis says.
In March, Lunt was terminated a month after filing a grievance against then-City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson, alleging a pattern of improper and hostile working conditions — allegations a number of current and former employees, including from previous cities where Carson worked, have come forward and corroborated.
Daniels responded to inForney.com’s email request for comment with an automated response that said he would be making a decision about Lunt soon.
Deputy Chief Todd Eudy has been serving as interim chief of police since Lunt was placed on administrative leave on March 25. Eudy is not expected to retain the position permanently.