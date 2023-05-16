FORNEY, Texas — Major delays are expected for eastbound motorists on U.S. Highway 80 due to a rollover crash.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle was reported on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 just east of East Fork Road and west of Lawson Road — near the Dallas-Kaufman County line.
The passenger vehicle overturned during the crash and both vehicles came to a stop in the median.
As of 2:27 p.m., emergency crews were still arriving on scene. At that time, only the left lane was closed.
Eastbound motorists should expect major delays due to the lane closure and both east- and westbound traffic are experiencing additional on-looker delays.
This is a developing story. No word on injuries.