FORNEY, Texas — Motorists traveling both east and westbound on U.S. Highway 80 at the western city limits of Forney are experiencing major traffic delays due to a reported vehicle fire.
The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near Farm-to-Market (FM) 460.
Forney Fire Department units checked on scene with an 18-wheeler on the shoulder with nothing showing.
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene.
In other local news, crews are responding to an apparent water main break in the downtown Forney area on the heels of a water conservation alert issued yesterday due to pump motor failures at the city's main pumping station.
Public Works crews were working to notify area residents of the outage in the area, according to City of Forney spokesperson Zach Smith.
Repairs were expected in the overnight hours, he said.
Another incident was reported in the Bowie Street area.
Smith says, as crews continue to repair the motors at the pumping station, there may be spikes in the delivery pressure which may affect, or cause breaks, to some of the older Forney neighborhoods.
The pumping station is expected to resume normal operation tomorrow, he said.
In the meantime, residents are asked to call the non-emergency line to report any water main breaks. The non-emergency number is (972) 552-6625.