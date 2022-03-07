TERRELL, Texas — A mud dauber nest which fully encompassed an exposed electrical connections are to blame for a fire that destroyed a residence north of Terrell on Friday, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
Six area fire departments responded to the residential structure fire on Friday, March 4, 2022, at approximately 8:28 p.m. on County Road 322A, north of Terrell in northern Kaufman County. The single-story brick home was heavily involved when firefighters arrived and was completely destroyed in the blaze.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office conducted a forensic examination of the residence and determined the area of origin was in the attic above the garage.
"A detailed search revealed electrical connections that were not located inside junction boxes," read a statement from the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office on Monday evening. "The cause of the fire was a mud dauber nest which had fully encompassed a wiring connection. Low temperature pyrolysis was evident on interior portions of the mud dauber nest."
"Needless to say, fire origin and cause determinations require patience and attention to detail," continued the statement.
The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the fire with mutual aid from the Terrell, Ables Springs, Elmo, College Mound, and Union Valley Fire Fire Departments.
No civilian injuries were reported during the fire however, one firefighter sustained a minor injury while engaging in the fire suppression operation, was treated at the scene, and did not require transport.
"Fires like these take a number of highly trained, dedicated firefighters to extinguish - and we're always looking for more," stated the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "If you'd like to join us, drop us a message - we have a set of firefighting gear waiting for you."