POETRY, Texas — The Terrell Fire Department (TFD) was called for mutual aid on a residential fire by the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.
The blaze occurred in the 19000 block of FM 1565 in Poetry, Texas.
Upon arrival, the TFD found heavy fire conditions with a potential threat to occupants inside the structure. The response team performed Vent, Enter, Search (V.E.S.) operations on the Bravo side of the structure, which led to the confirmation that no occupants were present inside the house.
TFD units E611 and T621 worked collaboratively with the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Able Springs Volunteer Fire Department to extinguish the fire successfully. The quick and coordinated response by all participating departments played a crucial role in containing the fire.