CRANDALL, Texas — A large grass fire that broke out around 11:30 a.m. today in a field near N. FM 148 and Prairie Chapel Road was swiftly addressed by several fire departments in Kaufman County.
The Crandall Fire Department was initially dispatched, with Crandall Engine 2 and Crandall Brush 2 arriving on scene to find a rapidly spreading fire approximately half a mile off the road in heavy fuel. Crandall Brush 1 was also dispatched from another reported grass fire on WB 175.
Additional units were soon called in from the Seagoville Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, Scurry Volunteer Fire Department, Combine Volunteer Fire Department, Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Mabank Fire Department, Texas Forest Service, Kaufman County Fire Marshall's Office, Kaufman County Emergency Management, and the American Red Cross.
The Texas Forest Service dubbed the incident "The Prairie Chapel Fire."
By 2:00 p.m., the fire was under control began mop up to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The effort was challenging due to the amount of fuel, the heat, the distance from the road, and the terrain.
Command was terminated around 4:30 p.m. The fire, reportedly started by hay cutting, burned a total of 37 acres.
The Crandall Fire Department expressed gratitude to all the agencies that responded, crediting their strong work and assistance in preventing the fire from becoming much larger.