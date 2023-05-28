TERRELL, Texas — Multiple people were ejected and later airlifted to area hospitals from a single-vehicle rollover crash in Terrell on Sunday.
At 4:41 p.m., the Terrell Fire Department, Terrell Police Department, and CareFlite responded to reports of a major crash in a grassy median near the intersection of Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 and SPUR 557.
"Crews arrived on scene to find multiple ejected patients as well as critical patients still inside the vehicle," read a statement from the Terrell Professional Firefighters Association.
At least two occupants of the vehicle were ejected and airlifted to area trauma center hospitals. Other critically-injured occupants from the vehicle were extricated and transported.
"Careflite Air worked hard to provide high level care for all patients and to get them transported to truama center hospitals," stated the association.
The Terrell Police Department is investigating the crash.