FORNEY, TEXAS — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook bulletin tonight for North and Central Texas, including all of Kaufman county.
According to the NWS a weakening complex of storms may affect parts of North Texas late tonight as it moves southward from Oklahoma. Some strong outflow winds are possible.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening. Very hotconditions are expected through early next week with temperatures reaching and exceeding 100 degrees. Afternoon heat index values will climb over 105 degrees across North and Central Texas.
The NWS forecast predicts locally a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
On Sunday the forecast calls for slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 78. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.