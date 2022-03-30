ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service is surveying overnight damage caused to a neighborhood in southeast Rockwall County after the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office received reports of a possible tornado.
At approximately 4:44 a.m., the sheriff's office says they received a 911 call of a possible tornado in the neighborhood near the intersection of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 and State Highway (SH) 205, near the Rockwall-Kaufman County line.
"Several houses were damaged, and power was out in some of the areas in the southern part of the county," stated the sheriff's office. "No injuries have been reported."
The National Weather Service, Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management, McClendon-Chisolm Fire Department, Rockwall County GIS, and local leadership will be surveying the area and documenting the damage, according to officials.
Anyone with damage to reports is asked to contact the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management at emergencymanagement@rockwallcountytexas.com and provide an address and pictures of the damage. Anyone in need of immediate assistance is asked to call 911.