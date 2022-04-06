KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will be surveying damage from an April 4th storm to determine if the damage was done by a tornado.
Crews will be surveying today, April 6, 2022, in areas between Kaufman and Kemp where storm damage was reported along U.S. Highway 175. The damage included downed traffic signs, a metal building was thrown on top of a portable building, an overturned metal building, widespread metal debris, roof damage, numerous downed trees, house damage, blown dog kennels and trampolines, and a lost barn, according to Kaufman County.
Tornadoes from the April 4th storms had previously been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Johnson County and Collin County.
“I wouldn’t say we dodged a bullet because much damage was left behind,” says Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie. “I would say, however, that everyone is thankful that there are no reports of loss of life or major injuries.”
“The severity of this storm was major, and it moved very quickly through the entire Dallas/Fort Worth region,” stated Howie. “People had advanced warning of the storm as it approached, and I believe because of that, most were able to get to a safe place until it passed. There was also some daylight left, which adds to the ability to be ready because in total darkness, it is hard to determine just how severe the storms are.”
The survey findings will be published once complete.
Howie also provided tips families can utilize to be prepared for the next storm, see below.
Being Prepared for The Next Storm
The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents and businesses to be prepared for the next storm or disaster, because this is “just the beginning” of the severe weather season. To devise a plan for you and your family, please visit www.ready.gov and start by asking the questions below. Then, sit down and devise a plan TODAY and have it in place, and practiced before the next storm approaches. The www.ready.gov website offers great examples of emergency disaster planning, including all types of disasters, and the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management is also ready and available to help.
- How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
- What is my shelter plan?
- What is my evacuation route?
- What is my family/household communication plan?
- Do I need to update my emergency preparedness kit?
For more information or help on creating your family’s Disaster Preparedness Plan, please contact Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator, at steve.howie@kaufmancounty.net or call 469-376-4163.