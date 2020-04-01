KAUFMAN, Texas — One person was extricated and airlifted from a crash on State Highway 34 on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred on State Highway 34 at Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728, just north of Kaufman.
Firefighters used the "jaws of life" to extricate one individual who was later airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital, according to firefighters.
Two others were reportedly injured in the crash.
The Kaufman Fire Department, volunteer firefighters, CareFlite, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies to respond to the scene.