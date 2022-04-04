ELMO, Texas — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning in eastern Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728 and U.S. Highway 80 in Elmo, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
According to preliminary crash investigation, Bradford says, a 1996 Honda Accord was traveling on FM 2728 when it turned eastbound on U.S. Highway 80 in front of a Ford F-150, and was subsequently t-boned.
The female driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Bradford. Her name has not been released.
A male passenger in the Honda Accord was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. No occupants of the Ford F-150 were reported injured.