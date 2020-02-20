ELMO, Texas — One person was killed and four others injured in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 80 near Elmo, Texas — approximately a mile from the scene of fatal crash on Monday.
The crash was reported at approximately 5:39 a.m., on Thursday, February 20, 2020, on U.S. Highway 80 at Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728 and involved four vehicles — a grey Nissan Frontier, a maroon Ford F-150, a Black Mazda passenger vehicle, and a black Buick.
Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation, the Frontier was traveling east on U.S. Highway 80 when, for an as of yet determined reason, crossed into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 and struck the F-150 and Mazda.
During the course of the initial collision, the Buick, which was traveling westbound, also struck the Mazda.
The driver and passenger of the F-150 were both transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Buick was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in Sunnyvale with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Mazda was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Frontier was pronounced deceased on scene.
Bradford says the investigation remains ongoing.
On Monday, 79-year-old Bobbie Green of Terrell, Texas, was killed in a two-vehicle crash approximately a mile from this morning's crash, on U.S. Highway 80 near County Road 316. Three others were injured.