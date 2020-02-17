ELMO, Texas — Police confirm one person has died and several others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 near Elmo, in eastern Kaufman County.
The crash was reported at approximately 6:53 p.m., on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 at County Road 316.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that a Beige Lexus was traveling north on County Road 316 approaching US Highway 80," Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford told inForney.com. "A Yellow and Black flatbed truck was traveling east on US 80."
"For a as of yet to be determined reason the Lexus pulled out in front of the truck and was struck on the drivers side of the vehicle," he said.
The driver of the truck was uninjured but a passenger was injured and transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
The driver to the Lexus, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two passengers in the Lexus were transported to Methodist Medical Center in Dallas with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
Bradford says the crash investigation remains ongoing.
The Elmo Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.